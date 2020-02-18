We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
istock-576747184-1581961025942.jpg
Source: iStock

These Memes for National Drink Wine Day Are Festive for the Greatest Day of the Year

By

Attention, fellow winos and spritzer aficionados: National Drink Wine Day is coming up quickly on Tuesday, Feb. 18. And although we're painfully aware of the fact that the greatest holiday of the year is — unfortunately — falling on a weeknight this year, we're incredibly excited to celebrate nonetheless. 