This Person Faked a Flat Tire to Force His Lazy Fellow Group Members to Present Their Project

We have seen people fake flat tires to get out of work, some with more success than others. But I've yet to come across someone who faked a flat tire for revenge. Until now. In a post on Reddit's "Petty Revenge," we learn how one person, fed up with doing all the work for a group project, faked their way out of the presentation and left their lazy fellow group members hanging. 

What they did is cruel and unusual and pretty perfect. I have a feeling you'd do the same thing too if you knew you could get away with it and you were in a similar position. 