We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
daylight-saving-time-memes-2-1-1572626030728.jpg
Source: instagram

15 Daylight Saving Memes That Are Terribly Relatable

By

It's my most dreaded time of the year again, the time we arbitrarily set our clocks forward and watch as night falls in the afternoon instead of the evening until the calendars decide it's time to change it all back sometime in the fall. 

I hardly want to even get into how much money America loses by engaging in this ridiculously outdated practice, which was supposedly invented to save energy — but whatever. The only desire I've really got is to move out to Arizona or Hawaii, states that don't turn back their clocks, and come back home only once we have normal nighttime hours again.

Luckily for me, I'm very much not alone in this sentiment (thanks, internet!). Whether you're on my side, or inexplicably can't wait to shorten your hours of daylight, scroll along for 15 Daylight Saving (it's "saving" not "savings") memes that are terribly relatable.

Daylight Saving Time memes that will make you laugh... or cry:

1. Whoops.

daylight-saving-memes-1-1572621951811.JPG
Source: instagram

This would have been literally me, who learned just last year that it's "Saving" not "Savings," because we're not talking about your bank account. But the virtuous thing would have been simply not to say anything. Alas, I am not noble enough to keep my mouth shut.