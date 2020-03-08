15 Daylight Saving Memes That Are Terribly Relatable

15 Daylight Saving Memes That Are Terribly RelatableBy Pippa Raga
It's my most dreaded time of the year again, the time we arbitrarily set our clocks forward and watch as night falls in the afternoon instead of the evening until the calendars decide it's time to change it all back sometime in the fall.
I hardly want to even get into how much money America loses by engaging in this ridiculously outdated practice, which was supposedly invented to save energy — but whatever. The only desire I've really got is to move out to Arizona or Hawaii, states that don't turn back their clocks, and come back home only once we have normal nighttime hours again.
Luckily for me, I'm very much not alone in this sentiment (thanks, internet!). Whether you're on my side, or inexplicably can't wait to shorten your hours of daylight, scroll along for 15 Daylight Saving (it's "saving" not "savings") memes that are terribly relatable.
Daylight Saving Time memes that will make you laugh... or cry:
1. Whoops.
This would have been literally me, who learned just last year that it's "Saving" not "Savings," because we're not talking about your bank account. But the virtuous thing would have been simply not to say anything. Alas, I am not noble enough to keep my mouth shut.
2. Because having it be dark at 4 p.m. is unnatural, no matter how long you do it for.
Am I right, or have you guys discovered a way?
3. Some of you DO push it too far, though.
Listen, I have all the compassion in the world for this (IMHO) sufferers of this unethical practice who are left with seasonal depression and who knows what other hardships as a result of Daylight Saving. But don't be a jerk about it, either.
4. Two Becomes One, Indeed
The Spice Girls definitely know what's up. But for some reason, they don't seem to be fazed about it one bit. (Although technically, this time around we're skipping ahead an hour.)
5. That would make it so much cooler than what it is...
I guess reality is all a question of perception, anyway.
6. My man, my hero.
Famous last words right here.
7. Some of us need to plaster this away message for the next several months.
I apologize profusely in advance.
8. Sorry, parents :(
Wow, as bad as Daylight Saving Time is for the general population, hats off if you have to deal with children.
9. Trippy!
Don't you think?
10. This is exactly what I'm saying.
Though I recently learned that Daylight Saving Time actually doesn't help farmers out at all, it still seems fair to blame them (or anyone, really) for this unfair mess.
11. Savage Question!
Feel like I've hammered this one over your heads a few times already, so you can school all your friends who will want to add an "s" this weekend.
12. I see your hand, and I'll raise you two.
Very me, hello. Join my club.
13. Again, how do parents do it?!
I will not preface this by saying it was absolutely 100 percent your decision to procreate, but thank you for doing god's work and dealing with the day-to-day that comes with it.
14. Respect.
I wish I had been a fly on the wall for this conversation.
15. Happy Sunday!
I'm sorry, I don't know what to tell you either other than I hope you enjoyed your extra single hour of sleep and your Sunday — because winter is coming indeed.
16. This is a mood.
Perfectly and horribly encapsulated in the spirit of song. "Time is slipping away from meeeeeeeee!"
17. Same.
I've never related harder to James' request that someone please "turn the sun back on." Isn't the idea of Daylight savings so arrogant? Like who are we to meddle with time itself?
18. This sounds a lot like an ancient curse.
It could be that the person who invented Daylight savings is just the ultimate goth.
19. But...how?
How would "nature"...just...I'm still trying to fathom how it would be a natural occurrence...?
20. A technicality, Bette...
But you do have a point.
21. The anguish.
The pain. The agony. I have to say, no one did melodrama like these old-timey black and white flicks.
22. This isn't really a meme, but...
Seriously, look at the stupid glasses this guy's wearing. How does he see out them? How can he check the time? Does he have to take them off every time? Or maybe he's blind and is using his eyes to let everyone walking everywhere to remember to change their clocks for DST? I have so many questions.
23. Sound advice.
It's a rare occurrence too, I heard it only happens like twice a year.
24. Is it really that good?
Hard to imagine anything beats Chic-Fil-A or BK's new chicken sandwiches. Not those old long ones, those are gross.
25. It just wasn't meant to be.
Such a shame but circumstances prevented them from being together. So sad.
26. You might think that's an exaggeration...
But I'm more of a lunch at 4:30 and dinner at 11pm kind of guy.
27. Illuminati confirmed.
This is one tin-foil hat conspiracy that I can get behind.
28. So on point.
No written and performed work of art more accurately encapsulates our frustrations with Daylight Savings Time.
29. One policy I can get behind.
Just leave it as is. Seriously.
30. Parents do have it hardest.
Do it ... for the children. And their guardians.
