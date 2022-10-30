The Senate Passed the Sunshine Protection Act -- Here's What That Means for Daylight Savings
According to a CBS News poll conducted in March 2022, 46% of U.S. citizens want Daylight Savings Time to be the permanent standard time, 33% prefer the current standard time all year round, and 21% are okay with the clock switching. The 46% may have their way now that the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 is being considered.
Daylight Savings Time occurs every year on the second Sunday of March when the time jumps ahead an hour. There's a lot of debate surrounding the benefits of DST; however, the act to maintain DST all year long is a part of the Energy Police Act of 2005, which asserts that making DST permanent saves energy by prolonging daylight in the evening hours.
If passed by congress and the president, the bill would go into effect Nov. 5, 2023.
With the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 or S.623 (H.R.69), states will be allowed to make DST the permanent time. Since it does repeal a federal act that makes standard time the designated time, states will be forced to decide between standard and DST. States that already operate under standard time can remain the same. There are currently 19 states with enacted legislation to provide for year-round DST.
It's the House of Representatives turn to vote on Daylight Savings.
The Sunshine Protection Act landed in the Senate on March 15, 2022. The same day, the bill passed, and members sent it to the House for consideration. On March 16, 2022, U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood acted as Speaker pro tempore for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and retrieved the Senate's message from one of the Senate's clerks that the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 concerning Daylight Savings Time.
If the House of Representatives approves the bill, the bill will continue to the president. There's no telling exactly when the House will begin voting for Daylight Savings Time. You can track the bill's progress on Congress' website.