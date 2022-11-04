Daylight Saving Time Can Be Complicated for Overnight Workers

Of course, daylight saving time will resume again on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 a.m. And overnight workers could be affected then, too. Since employees must be paid for the hours they work, per federal law, then a worker who works from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. with a 30-minute break will only be paid for seven hours of work, since the clock will “spring forward” from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m. that morning, according to SHRM. Again, SHRM advises employers to adjust their employees’ shifts accordingly.