Is Daylight Saving Time Offiically Ending? Here's Where Congress Currently Stands

But over the years, there's been some debate on whether it's worth keeping up this tradition of adjusting the clock twice a year. Originally, it was touted as a way to save energy because an extra hour of daylight in the warmer months meant less electricity would be used. But many folks have complained that it results in a darker morning and an earlier workday.

In 2021, the Sunshine Protection Act was introduced in Congress. Here's what it proposes and its current status.