While it may not seem like a hugely controversial issue, Daylight Saving Time has become deeply divisive and upsetting. Some people believe we should be on DST permanently, while others like the change and still think it has some value. The next cycle of Daylight Saving Time is set to happen on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 am, and it will last through November 6 of this year at 2:00 am.Will my iPhone automatically change to Daylight Saving Time?Now that Daylight Saving Time is right around the corner, many people want to know whether their iPhones will update automatically to reflect the spring forward. For almost everyone with an Apple product, whether it's an iPhone or a Macbook, the clock should update automatically to reflect Daylight Saving Time. One of the best features of modern life is that there are fewer and fewer clocks that need to be adjusted manually.iPhones and other Apple products specifically ask you what country and time zone you're in in part so that they can reflect these changes automatically. Devices like your iPhone are also pretty great at geolocation, which means it also changes its clock when you travel to reflect the fact that you've entered a new time zone. If for whatever reason your iPhone isn't updating its clock, there are some steps you can take to resolve the issue.How to make sure your iPhone has the right time.If you go to "Settings" > "General" > "Date & Time" and then toggle on "Set Automatically," your clock should update its date and time automatically based on the time of year and where you are. You may also need to enable the setting time zone feature on your iPhone, which you can do by navigating to "Privacy," selecting "Location Services," and then making sure that your Location Services are turned on. From there, select "Setting Services" and then toggle on "Setting Time Zone."You'll also want to make sure that Airplane Mode is turned off on your device, and that your phone has been updated with the latest software. For most users, though, your clock should update automatically as soon as Daylight Saving Time starts.