What's Wrong With Jimmy Carter? Inside the Former President's Recent Health Update

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has always remained in the public eye for his humanitarian work, publications, and most recently his ill health. The oldest living president has battled several health obstacles for almost 10 years, including melanoma, a kind of skin cancer.

Hardly anyone expected Carter to live as long as he has given the number of health issues he's had. Unfortunately, reports are now confirming that he may not live much longer. The Carter Center confirmed in a statement that after a few hospital stays, the president has requested to be at home with his family during this time.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

What other health issues has former President Jimmy Carter faced in the past?

Shortly before announcing his melanoma diagnosis, Carter had surgery to remove a small mass on his liver. He was expected to make an excellent recovery after his surgery, which he did. However, it had already spread to his brain and liver. He underwent treatment with the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab and radiation therapy. He confirmed that he no longer had cancer less than 6 months later.

His health problems began to worsen in 2019, and he suffered almost 10 injuries that year. He first suffered a broken hip that May, and later a forehead injury that required stitches in October. He then fell at his home for a third time that same month, and was hospitalized due to a pelvic injury.

His falls led to his first hospitalization a month later after needing a procedure to relieve pressure from his brain following a bleed. Lastly, Carter suffered a urinary tract infection, and was released shortly afterward.

As of this publication, it is unclear how many hospital visits he's made in the last two months. It is also unconfirmed as to what his prime health concern currently is. Due to his previous injuries, major health concerns have included braid bleeds and the return of his cancer.

It is also unknown if he may have a genetic condition. However, his cancer diagnosis came after already having an extensive history of cancer in his family. Both his parents and three siblings fought cancer before and after his 2015 battle.

What Jimmy Carter has been doing before and after his recent health update

Even though he did not have the best approval rating after leaving the white house, Carter has been living his life to the fullest regarding his participation in politics, activities, and philanthropic efforts.

One of the biggest contributions following his presidency was the Carter Center, which he and his wife founded in 1982. The organization has collaborated with several other organizations in advancing human rights and improving the quality of life around the world.

He's also become a successful author, writing Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid and We Can Have Peace in the Holy Land. Both books were published in 2006 and 2009 and became New York Times Best Sellers. Although they were both controversial, they made a difference regarding issues in Palestine and settlement expansions in Israel.

One of Carter's most notable achievements was being awarded the Noble Peace Prize in 2002 for everything in his political history and humanitarian efforts. However, he was met with controversy due to rumors of political motivation and prematurity during the nomination process.