Senator John Fetterman Spent a Night in the Hospital Recently — How Is He Doing Now?

Recently inaugurated Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has made headlines for a multitude of reasons, both good and bad. During his terms as the mayor of Braddock between 2006 and 2019, he faced criticism for publicly lambasting aspects of his town during media appearances. He also received backlash for an incident in which he allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at an unarmed Black man in January 2013. In 2019, he was sworn in as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

During that time, he openly contested the voter fraud allegations during the 2020 presidential election, where he attempted to take up Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick's $1 million offer for detecting false ballots as a jab against Donald Trump's re-election efforts. But among John's many headline-worthy acts, he's also been subject to numerous health crises. Recently, he spent a night in the hospital. What's the latest health update for John Fetterman?

Here's the latest health update for John Fetterman.

Outlets like People previously reported that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, John Fetterman spent the night at George Washington University Hospital after experiencing a bout of lightheadedness during a Senate Democratic retreat. The 52-year-old Pennsylvania senator previously suffered a stroke in May 2022 shortly before winning his Senate campaign against Dr. Mehmet Oz. While he reported that he was on a full recovery shortly following that incident, it did raise concern over his health.

As far as his most recent hospital visit, spokesperson Joe Calvello issued a statement saying that he's "in good spirits and talking with his staff and family." Calvello went on to say that "[i]nitial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke," and that "doctors are running more tests." Reportedly, John simply stayed in the hospital overnight for observation. As of this writing, there has been no news on whether or not he will be discharged any time soon.

His cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, previously stated that his stroke in May was caused by "atrial fibrilation, and irregular heart rhythm, along with a decreased heart pump," as reported by CNN. "If he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he'll be fine," Dr. Chandra reported in a statement. "If he does what I've told him, and I do believe that he is taking his recovery and health very seriously at this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem."