Senate Candidate John Fetterman Is the Most Meme-Centric Politician in America

In addition to hitting Oz on the fact that he's lived most of his adult life in New Jersey, Fetterman and his campaign have also worked hard to tag Oz as an out-of-touch TV personality who doesn't actually know much about regular people. The prime example of this is a video that Oz posted in April in which he complained about the rising cost of crudités. In doing so, he got the name of the store he was in wrong, and used the word "crudités" instead of "veggie tray."