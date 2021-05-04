Jimmy Carter Has Led a Successful Life Both as a President and Private Citizen

Through his years in the White House, President Jimmy Carter endeared himself to millions of Americans with his decisive nature and quick wit. Even after his years in office, the esteemed politician remained fairly involved with the American political system, became a philanthropist, and even wrote some books.

Outside of the public eye, one of his biggest successes in life has been the massive happy family he has fostered over the years. The Carter family tree today is as sprawling as it could be, but where did it all start?

Here's a look at the former president's kids, as well as various other aspects of his life.