Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter Has Died at the Age of 96 What was Rosalynn Carter's cause of death? The former first lady of the United States and wife of former president Jimmy Carter has died.

Former first lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96. From 1977 to 1981, she stood by the side of her husband, Jimmy Carter, during his term as president.

A writer, mental health advocate, and essential partner to her husband during his time in the White House and beyond, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered, and her legacy will be celebrated for years to come. What was Rosalynn Carter's cause of death?

What was Rosalynn Carter's cause of death?

Rosalynn died peacefully in her home on Nov. 19, 2023 after a battle with dementia. On May 30, 2023, the Carter family announced that Rosalynn had been diagnosed with the illness. At the time, they acknowledged how hard Rosalynn had fought to decrease the stigma around mental health issues during her career.

"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health," the family's statement read. "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country."

As early as 1970, when Rosalynn became the first lady of Georgia, she decided to focus her efforts on the field of mental health, advocating for those in need of help, especially children. Those efforts carried through her time in the White House, where she continued to fight to remove the stigma surrounding mental health care as an honorary chair of the President's Commission on Mental Health.

Rosalynn often spoke of the "mutual respect" between her and Jimmy Carter.

In addition to her mental health activism, Rosalynn Carter was an outspoken advocate for the rights of women. In the 1970s, she was a supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment, telling the public of the equal partnership between her and Jimmy Carter.

During the presidential campaign, she reportedly told feminists, "I've always worked. ... A mutual respect developed between Jimmy and me because I kept the books. ... We developed a mutual respect from the very beginning of our marriage,” per The New York Times.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter had four kids together.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter share four children: John William "Jack," born in 1947; James Earl "Chip" III, born in 1950; Donnel Jeffrey "Jeff", born in 1952; and Amy Lynn, born in 1967.

Since Amy was much younger than her brothers, she spent some of her formative years in the White House and was therefore subject to a lot of media scrutiny. While she became known for her political activism in the '80s, Amy Carter has maintained a low profile since, preferring to live a quiet, private life.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter also have quite a few grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our hearts go out to Rosalynn's loved ones at this time; she will certainly be missed.