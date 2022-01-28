Let's Look Back on Which U.S. Presidents Have Had Cats in the White House

On Jan. 28, 2022, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden introduced the nation to their newest family member: A shorthaired, 2-year-old gray tabby cat named Willow! Her name is derived from the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pa.

Willow first came into the Bidens' lives in 2020, "when she jumped on stage and interrupted [Dr. Biden's] remarks during a campaign stop," press secretary Michael LaRosa stated in a news release. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden."