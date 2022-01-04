A Cat Dipping Her Paws in a Water Bowl Has Started a New Popular Sound on TikTok

Keeping up with the continuously cycling viral audios on TikTok is no small feat. With so many new videos posted on the app a day, user favorites come and go quickly — it's near impossible to keep up with them all, and if you're not constantly swiping through the app, you'll probably miss a reference or two.

A recent audio about "piggy dipping at the piggy pond" has a few users scratching their heads. The source material for this one is hilarious, albeit a bit incoherent.