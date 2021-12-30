These Unforgettable TikTok Trends of 2021 Will Make You Reminisce About the Year

There are plenty of couples's trends to participate in on TikTok, and equally, there are just as many trends that require you to eat something on camera for your followers to see. The “Starburst Kissing Challenge" trend on TikTok is pretty simple and super easy to do if you have your partner close by. According to all the viral videos of this challenge, one person chews Starburst candy before kissing their partner to capture their partner's reaction to the fruity flavor on video.