Center of Gravity TikTok Challenge Shows Clear Difference Between Men and Women

Social media is no stranger to its fair share of challenges, some designed to ridicule people for all of the internet to see. Some of them are just plain harmful, like the "BirdBox Challenge" which dares people to drive their cars while blindfolded, or when people joked about eating Tide pods for so long that some people actually took giant bites out of the forbidden candy for online clout.

The Center of Gravity trend on TikTok is one such challenge.