What Is the Starburst Trend on TikTok? The Delicious Viral Challenge Is a Must-Try

While some TikTok challenges are a bit dangerous or questionable, others are surely just for entertainment.

If you're avidly scrolling through the popular social media platform, you'll instantly come across new dance challenges, cool lip-sync videos, DIY tips, delicious food hacks, and viral trends.

Another day, another TikTok challenge that has gone viral ...

A new trend that is sweeping the hit social media platform is known as the Starburst Challenge. Keep reading to find out more about this fruity new challenge.

What is the Starburst Challenge on TikTok? Details on the fruity viral trend!

Luckily, this challenge does not involve eating an inedible object, such as a Tide Pod. Therefore, poison control or a trip to the emergency room will not likely be in your future if you choose to participate in the Starburst Challenge. So, what exactly is this colorful trend that has gone viral on the app?

To participate in the Starburst Challenge, simply chew a fruity piece of the candy, which comes in a plethora of tropical flavors. Then, grab your partner and make out with them. Though we haven't tried this trend ourselves, it seems it may be a bit juicier with the added punch of cherry, watermelon, lemon, and etc., hitting you and your partner's tongue. Yum!

Social media users were quick to comment on the trending challenge and give their opinions. "So now who wanna do that lil Starburst make-out trend, ha ha ha," one person tweeted. Another commented, "Who wants to do the Starburst trend on TikTok?"

