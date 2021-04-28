The Sundress Challenge on TikTok Is NSFW — Here's What to Know!

The social media platform has become a primary tool for users to share not only fun dance videos, but cooking hacks, cleaning tips, beauty and skincare routines, comedic reels, spill the influencer tea, and much more. These short-form videos have also birthed viral challenges that even A-list celebrities can't get enough of.

A new challenge is being talked about throughout social media, but is it safe? TikTok has seemingly banned the chatter about the Sundress challenge. So, what exactly is it? Keep reading to find out more.

Like most social media users, you've probably watched or have even participated in at least one TikTok challenge. The popular social media platform has generated a slew of viral challenges, and though many of these trends are simply just for fun others have become dangerous and even deadly.

What is the Sundress Challenge on TikTok? It's definitely NSFW...

With summer just around the corner, people are beginning to dust off their best sundresses. Though the Sundress challenge is simple, it is a bit NSFW. The nature of this challenge is sexual, which is why you will not be able to search for it on TikTok. If you type Sundress challenge into the search bar, users will not see any results.

Instead, TikTokers will see a message from the company, stating: “This phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines.”

So, what is this naughty challenge? Basically, a person wears a sundress and goes out on a day date and sees how many times they can have sex with their partner in public. Yes, we're serious. Though TikTok has banned talk of the Sundress Challenge, it has already gained traction and users are looking forward to participating in it.

i wanna participate in the “see how many places u can do it in with your bf in a sundress” challenge this summer but i’m missing the bf part — jiggywik (@wiktoriafedak) April 27, 2021

"I wanna participate in the 'see how many places [you] can do it in with your [boyfriend] in a sundress' challenge this summer but I’m missing the [boyfriend] part," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "May not have a hot girl summer but I will do the sundress challenge." This individual commented, "Sundress challenge this summer with my [boyfriend] sounds EXCITING." While another noted, "With this whole sundress challenge thing getting popular I am interested in seeing the spike in registered sex offenders in the next upcoming months."