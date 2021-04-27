The Horchata Cult Is Just the Latest 'Cult' Sensation to Take Over TikTok

The Horchata Cult is just one of many 'cults' that have taken over TikTok. Thankfully, these cults don't usually have any sort of religious affiliation. Instead, they're typically a group of TikTok users who are passionate about a certain topic.

The Horchata Cult was started on April 25 by Horchata Soto with the explicit goal of taking over the platform. Horchata is a prominent user on TikTok, and he started a trend of appreciation for tacos and Hispanic food more generally.