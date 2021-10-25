These Disturbing Trends on TikTok Are Way Too Problematic

When Drake released his song “In My Feelings," his fans jumped on board to create a TikTok trend to go along with it. For this trend, TikTokers climb out of a slow-moving vehicle that’s still driving along very slowly. The TikToker does their fun little dance moves at the same pace as the car. A social media user named Ann Wordan fell out of her car while attempting this challenge and ended up fracturing her skull. She’s one of many people to end up injured as a result of the Kiki Car Challenge.