Did John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Break Up?! A TikToker Claims He Has the Hot Goss

Is trouble brewing in paradise? According to a growing number of TikTok and Twitter users, John and Olivia might have called it quits already. So, what's the truth?

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star John Mulaney sent the internet aflame on Sep 7., 2021, announcing that he and his new girlfriend, X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn are expecting a baby on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn broke up, holds the latest rumor.

John received a great deal of criticism after revealing his split from makeup artist, lampshade designer, and TikTok virtuoso Anna Marie Tendler in May 2021. He filed for divorce on Friday, July 23, 2021, only for a new slew of cheating allegations to follow. As one (yet-to-be-corroborated) narrative has it, John developed the habit of spending time at strip clubs. Others believe he started dating Olivia before his six-year marriage with Anna Marie came to an end.

Source: Getty Images

And, as another fast-spreading rumor has it, the future might not be looking so bright for John and Olivia after all. The frenzy likely began when a TikTok user named Jonathan (@jonathansaysyeet) uploaded a video alleging that the stars have called it quits on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Viewed by 315,900 people and counting, the short clip immediately went viral.

"I love how I found out about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn breaking up from a TikTok where the guy was like 'I hope I'm the one who broke the news to you'" tweeted @samanthaistan. "Listen, if I'm up at 3 a.m. and some random person on TikTok isn't giving me the dubious hot goss about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, then why are we even here? This is literally why the internet exists!" tweeted @blind_bombshell.

There is a rumor, speculated in Deuxmoi, that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have broken up.



They publicly became a couple in May of 2021, following Mulaney’s divorce from his wife of six years.



Mulaney and Munn are expecting a child together "later this year." pic.twitter.com/3JGvMX68Nb — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) October 23, 2021

Many attribute the latest rumors to an anonymous DeuxMoi contributor who has "a friend who works in publicity." In other words: they are unconfirmed. For the time being, it might be best to wait for an official announcement. John, Olivia, or their publicists are yet to issue a statement.

As another off-shoot of the rumor has it, Olivia is about to appear on a forthcoming episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Should she do so, she might be able to address the latest rumors, giving fans a much-needed update on where things stand between her and John. In conclusion: calm down people. John and Olivia are yet to announce their breakup.

Source: Twitter