Logo
Home > Relationships > Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Source: Getty Images

Did John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Break Up?! A TikToker Claims He Has the Hot Goss

By

Oct. 23 2021, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star John Mulaney sent the internet aflame on Sep 7., 2021, announcing that he and his new girlfriend, X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn are expecting a baby on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Is trouble brewing in paradise? According to a growing number of TikTok and Twitter users, John and Olivia might have called it quits already. So, what's the truth?

Article continues below advertisement

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn broke up, holds the latest rumor.

John received a great deal of criticism after revealing his split from makeup artist, lampshade designer, and TikTok virtuoso Anna Marie Tendler in May 2021. He filed for divorce on Friday, July 23, 2021, only for a new slew of cheating allegations to follow.

As one (yet-to-be-corroborated) narrative has it, John developed the habit of spending time at strip clubs. Others believe he started dating Olivia before his six-year marriage with Anna Marie came to an end.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

And, as another fast-spreading rumor has it, the future might not be looking so bright for John and Olivia after all.

The frenzy likely began when a TikTok user named Jonathan (@jonathansaysyeet) uploaded a video alleging that the stars have called it quits on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Viewed by 315,900 people and counting, the short clip immediately went viral.

"I love how I found out about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn breaking up from a TikTok where the guy was like 'I hope I'm the one who broke the news to you'" tweeted @samanthaistan.

"Listen, if I'm up at 3 a.m. and some random person on TikTok isn't giving me the dubious hot goss about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, then why are we even here? This is literally why the internet exists!" tweeted @blind_bombshell.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

Many attribute the latest rumors to an anonymous DeuxMoi contributor who has "a friend who works in publicity." In other words: they are unconfirmed. For the time being, it might be best to wait for an official announcement. John, Olivia, or their publicists are yet to issue a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

As another off-shoot of the rumor has it, Olivia is about to appear on a forthcoming episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Should she do so, she might be able to address the latest rumors, giving fans a much-needed update on where things stand between her and John.

In conclusion: calm down people. John and Olivia are yet to announce their breakup.

A tweet about the latest breakup rumors
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

John Mulaney's ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, is about to make it big on TikTok.

A makeup artist and lampshade designer who started pursuing a Master's Degree in Costume Studies at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development in 2018, Anna Marie has always had a lot going for her.

In October 2021, she started treating fans to short clips on various life hacks. In one video, she discusses the most optimal way of apportioning butter. In other words: John will have to up his game if he wants to come out of the divorce winning.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

John Mulaney Is Coming Back to Netflix in a New Variety Special

Does John Mulaney Talk About His Brother's Death in 'John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch'?

John Mulaney Was Investigated by the Secret Service After Joke Made on 'SNL'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.