John Mulaney Was Investigated by the Secret Service After Joke Made on 'SNL'

In December 2020, John Mulaney revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he had been investigated by the Secret Service following a joke he made during his Saturday Night Live monologue.

During his skit, the comedian was talking about Julius Caesar, noting that he started leap years. John added, “Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives, and they stabbed him to death. That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now.”