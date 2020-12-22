Fans Voice Concern for John Mulaney Amid Divorce Rumors and Rehab Stay

It’s no question that comedian John Mulaney has made a name for himself in the industry. John is not only a stand-up comic but also an actor, writer, and producer. He is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live and as a stand-up comedian with stand-up specials The Top Part, New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous, which actually won him an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

In John’s stand-up, he has mentioned his struggles with addiction and drug use. As far as everyone knew, he was sober. That is, until recently, when it was reported that John had checked himself into a rehab facility just before the holidays. Something this serious can take a toll on not only the addict but also their family.

When the news broke about John entering rehab, fans also pieced together that John’s wife, Annamarie Tendler, deleted her Instagram just days prior. This has led to many rumors of divorce. So, what’s really going with the couple? Here’s what we know.

John and Annamarie met during a group trip to Martha's Vineyard. The two got to know each other on a friend's outing to Martha's Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts. "After a group vacation to Martha's Vineyard, John rode shotgun while Anna drove a carload of people home," the couple wrote on their wedding website years later. "He did bits the whole ride and killed. They were not dating at the time, but Anna knew they would be soon after." Anna predicted that John would be her husband years before the two actually tied the knot. In fact, in an Instagram post toasting to their fourth wedding anniversary, John shared a photo of Anna's prediction (which is now framed). "Happy 4th Anniversary @amtendler," John wrote. "And happy 8 year and 5 month anniversary to when you predicted it."

John will spend 60 days in a rehab facility in Pennsylvania. TMZ reported that John Mulaney checked into rehab to treat cocaine and alcohol abuse after relapsing. "The comedian entered rehab this past weekend and will spend the next 60 days at a facility in Pennsylvania. John's reportedly not fighting rehab and his friends and family are happy that he's getting the help he needs," the outlet reported. According to Page Six, which first reported the news, the pandemic could have been the catalyst for John's backslide. According to the site, he struggled to stay sober during the pandemic. "John, who had been sober since he was 23, was no stranger to openly talking about his struggles, admitting his dabbling with prescription and illegal drugs," the outlet reported.