Don't Worry, 'Big Mouth' Fans: Season 5 Is Happening

Don't Worry, 'Big Mouth' Fans: Season 5 Is HappeningBy Allison Cacich
Updated
It’s been less than a week since Big Mouth Season 4 was released on Netflix, which means we’ve already watched all 10 episodes at least two times and are ready to binge more.
For fans wondering what date they can expect to see Season 5 drop, we have a pretty good idea of how long you’ll have to wait for more laughs from the Hormone Monster.
The Season 5 'Big Mouth' release date will likely be scheduled for fall 2021.
Every season of Big Mouth has been released in the fall (late September or early October) apart from Season 4, which was delayed until December due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show once dropped a 46-minute Valentine’s Day episode in February 2019, but that was a one-off special.
Given these previous dates, it’s safe to assume that Season 5 — which was greenlit back in July 2019 along with Season 6 — is on track to premiere a little less than a year from now, assuming the continuing global health crisis doesn’t stall production any further.
In an interview with the New York Times that was conducted back when large groups of people could still congregate in rooms, Nick Kroll (who co-created the animated sitcom and voices one of the two leads) confirmed that the writers were busy researching topics for 2021 episodes. A few of the themes that were thrown around include cystic acne, female friendship, and revenge porn.
"Big Mouth writer’s room has been at full throttle," the comedian added during a virtual table read in March. "I’ve seen [the cast and crew] over Zoom every day for the past two weeks."
Season 5 of 'Big Mouth' will feature Ayo Edebiri, not Jenny Slate, in the role of Missy.
Amidst the Black Lives Matter movement this summer, actress Jenny Slate announced that she would no longer be voicing the biracial character Missy Foreman-Greenwald.
"At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play 'Missy' because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram in June. "But 'Missy' is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people."
Nick acknowledged that the change in casting needed to be made. "We were already struggling with how to tell Missy’s stories with Jenny in the role as we dug more into her racial identity," The League alum explained to Vulture. So he turned to Ayo Edebiri, who had been tapped as a writer for Season 5.
"It’s a show that’s always made me laugh," Ayo told the Los Angeles Times when asked about her new gig. "Getting the writing job felt like a dream come true on its own. Being given the opportunity to voice a character on the show has only heightened that feeling."
The "Iconography" podcast host said she’s looking forward to seeing what the change means for Missy’s future storylines. "[Season] 4 is a really great start, I think, to the beginning of what Missy’s journey is going to be like discovering not just her Blackness but herself," Ayo shared.
Stream all 10 episodes of Big Mouth’s fourth season on Netflix now.