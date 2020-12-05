Meet 'Big Mouth's Newest Character, Natalie

For the past three seasons, Big Mouth has been introducing fans to new and diverse characters, and Season 4 intends to do the same. Natalie is now entering the scene, the animated show's first trans character.

As the story of Big Mouth goes into its fourth season, there are some new characters being introduced into the interesting group of pubescent preteens, and the people (and monsters) who make up their world. In Season 4, fans are introduced to a new character named Natalie.

The season starts at sleepaway camp and the main characters of the show are reintroduced to an old friend of theirs who they haven't seen since last summer. She now goes by the name Natalie, and while at camp, Jessi, Nick, and Andrew learn that she's a trans woman.

Natalie transitioned in the time between when camp last ended, and she tells her fellow campers that she now goes by the pronouns she, her, and hers. Viewers learn that she transitioned with the help of Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga. The character is voiced by Josie Totah, a trans woman herself. Josie appeared in the ABC show Back in the Game as well as Disney Channel's Jessie. Currently, Josie stars in the new revamp of Peacock's Saved by the Bell as the character of Lexi.

According to a review of Season 4, which sees the characters enter eighth grade, the show does a good job at portraying Natalie. While at camp, she "feels disconnected from the boys she used to be friends with as well as many of the snobby girls," Vulture said. The show was praised for how it handled many of her storylines, which is especially important following the criticism the show had for how it handled the pansexual storyline in the last season.

"Natalie is not insecure nor truly hurt by the way she’s treated — she’s a kid who knows exactly who she is but happens to be stuck in an environment where everyone else is not quite as enlightened, which is refreshing to watch, especially once she and Jessi become allies," the review continued.

