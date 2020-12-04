Hailey Bieber Says She Figured Out Who Runs Deuxmoi, but She Used to Promote the Account a Few Years Back

Spotted! It seems like Hailey Beiber has Deuxmoi, which is basically Instagram's Gossip Girl IRL all figured out. "Today I figured out I know who runs the Deuxmoi Instagram account and I must say, A. I feel like I should work for the FBI, and B. I feel like I just figured out who Gossip Girl is." Unfortunately, it is not Dan Humphrey (or Penn Badgley, who Deuxmoi ironically called out earlier today when they posted something about Penn's wife Domino Kirke deleting her Instagram account after deleting all photos of him and their kid).

So, who runs Deuxmoi?

Sadly, Hailey Bieber didn't didn't give the 411 on who she thinks Deuxmoi is, but it seems like she may know the person behind the account because she's worked with them before. Plot twist!! Someone on Twitter shared screengrabs of the Deuxmoi account back in 2014 when they apparently collaborated with Hailey. Hailey promoted Deuxmoi merch and helped the brand with giveaways. Someone else on Reddit shared a photo of a group of women who possibly used to worked at Deuxmoi, claiming one of them is the ringleader.

not hailey trying to “expose” deuxmoi when she worked with them in 2014😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1EUkgaGhMw — 🌚 (@seluluuu) December 3, 2020

Bella Hadid used to also work with Deuxmoi back in the day (this was posted in 2016).

It has been confirmed that the account, which has 461,000 followers, is run by one woman, and that Deuxmoi was originally meant to be a lifestyle site she started in 2013 with a friend. Here's the photo that was shared on Reddit (it seems to be a photo at a Sam Edelman holiday party and one of the women is the voice Deuxmoi).

The Deuxmoi founder and her friend stopped using the account to promote the site in 2015, at which point she had 45,000 followers. The "curator of pop culture" started accepting tips and anonymous submissions about celebrities sometime during quarantine, and they post the emails to their Instagram Stories, where the juicy gossip lives for 24 hours.

This is how we learned that Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly listens to headphones during sex and that a certain B-list actress is pregnant again (after giving birth to her first child this year). Yesterday, she also posted alleged insider information about Chris Evans' sushi order at a popular sushi restaurant in Studio City, LA (probably Katsuya, which is famed for its celebrity clientele). Chris apparently doesn't like rice. And when Justin Bieber was at the restaurant, he had an older woman he was eating with (possibly his mother) order for him. These are all submissions and have not been verified.

In fact, according to the New York Times, the person who runs Deuxmoi, is adamant that she doesn't fact-check. “I’ve always stayed true to what I said from day one, which is that this information is not proven to be based in fact. I don’t do any additional research. I’m not a reporter.” She added, "I feel like my content is as truthful as the person who’s sending it in. Like, I don’t edit. I will censor, but I don’t edit. So you’re seeing exactly what somebody is writing to me.”