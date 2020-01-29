What's Wrong With Hailey Bieber's Hands? The Star Revealed She Has a Genetic Condition

In a since-deleted Instagram Story updated of the three-part series concerning her pinky fingers, Hailey revealed she has ectrodactyly, the Daily Mail reported. She shared a screenshot of a Wikipedia entry about the genetic condition.

"It causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do," Hailey wrote. "It's genetic, I've had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me 'WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! Lol."

She continued, "So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers."