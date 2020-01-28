We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Tour Ticket Prices Will Probably Set You Back a Pretty Penny

Never say never... because Justin Bieber is back!

The pop singer just announced that he is releasing his fifth studio album, Changes, on Feb. 14. Get ready, Beliebers! Justin also revealed that he will be going on a North American stadium tour starting this spring.

The musician previously embarked on a worldwide tour for his 2015 album Purpose, which he then abruptly cut short for personal and mental health reasons. 

Since his time off-stage, Justin has been seemingly focused on staying out of the public eye and building a life for himself with now-wife Hailey Baldwin, who he married in 2018. But, he made the decision to return to music after joining fellow artist Ariana Grande on-stage during her 2019 Coachella performance.