We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
bieber-1581703813843.jpg
Source: Justin Bieber's Publicity Team

What Is Justin Bieber's New Song 'E.T.A.' About? Behind the Super Sweet Lyrics

By

After months of anticipation, J. Biebs finally released his fifth studio album, "Changes," and fans are truly shook. Was this the Valentine's Day treat we've all been waiting for? Absolutely. Am I going to read into every single lyric and see how it relates to #MarriedLife with Hailey Bieber? 100 percent.

And right now, we're currently jamming to Justin Bieber's "E.T.A.," wondering what the lyrics could possibly be about. What is Justin singing about, and why does it seem to be about the trials and tribulations of long-distance relationships? Stay tuned to hear what we think regarding one of his latest tracks.