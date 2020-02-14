What Is Justin Bieber's New Song 'E.T.A.' About? Behind the Super Sweet Lyrics

"I just wanna know your E.T.A., E.T.A. Out the window, got me looking out the street What's your E.T.A.? Distance only made us grow fonder"

Although a small taste of alone time can be beneficial in a relationship, Justin clearly doesn't like being apart from Hailey for too long. And whenever they're apart, it makes their bond grow stronger. In the chorus, according to the song lyrics , according to Genius, he sings:

Throughout the rest of the song, the lyrics largely refer to the overwhelming anxiety Justin feels when Hailey isn't by his side, and how he agonizes over her absence, longing for her to come back. But the outro is super sweet, detailing what their reunions are like after being apart for what felt like forever. He sings:

"In your arms, rubbing on your face

Only place I wanna be

In the bed, where we lay our head

Only place I wanna be."

MY HEART — the V-Day release of this album was totally appropriate for the ooey-gooey theme, if you ask me.