The Internet Is Calling out Olivia Munn's Previous Fatphobic Comments

One of the biggest pieces of celebrity news for 2021 has to be John Mulaney's relationship with actress Olivia Munn. The pair's relationship was revealed shortly after John and his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, announced their divorce, and the new couple quickly stirred up controversy online.

John recently said in an interview with Seth Meyers that he moved out of the house he and his ex-wife shared in October 2020 after his first stint in rehab, and started dating Olivia after his second.