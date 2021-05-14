Everyone Is Shocked John Mulaney Goes to Church — but Does He Really? We Investigate

So here’s the lowdown. According to People , an anonymous source close to both John Mulaney and Olivia Munn has confirmed that the two are in fact dating but taking it slowly. The source went on to add, “They met at church in Los Angeles.”

Me finding out that John Mulaney asked for a divorce 3 days ago, fast forward to today, finding that he is dating Olivia Munn who he met at church when the man made it a whole thing that he DOESNT EVEN GO TO CHURCH pic.twitter.com/sabTDSWXUX

This has confused many fans. Some of our favorite John Mulaney jokes center around his childhood in the Catholic church. He was even an altar boy! But within his jokes, he’s openly denounced his ties to Catholicism and used his observational comedy to point out the hypocrisy of the church.

So is it possible that John is back under the throes of religion? Well, anything is possible, but there could actually be another explanation.