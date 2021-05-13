Olivia Munn Is Reportedly Dating Comedian John Mulaney

When you reach a certain level of fame, it’s natural for people to start wondering what your life is like when you’re performing in TV shows, movies, or elsewhere. It’s pretty safe to say that Olivia Munn reached that level of fame quite some time ago. The former Daily Show correspondent has lived much of her life in the spotlight, especially over the past 10 years when her acting career really took off. Naturally, people want to know: Who is Olivia Munn dating these days? Here’s what we know.

According to a source for People Magazine , the relationship between Olivia and John is "is very new, [and] they're taking it slowly." The two reportedly met at church in Los Angeles. Back in December of 2020, Olivia wished John well as he entered rehab, tweeting , "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

In May of 2021, a new celebrity couple came on the scene when Olivia reportedly started dating comedian John Mulaney . News of the couple came just days after the announcement that John and his wife, Annamarie Tendler , were divorcing after six years of marriage. That's not the only reason this year has been momentous for John — he also recently completed a 60-day stint in rehab back in February.

Olivia Munn previously dated Tucker Roberts, son of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

The public got their first glimpse of Olivia's former boyfriend, Tucker Roberts, back in late 2019 when she brought him to a Halloween party at a friend’s house. She had kept their relationship a secret prior to then and didn't realize there would be Getty photographers at the party.

“I went to my girlfriend's Halloween party. Did not know there would be a photographer there, and did not know that photographer was a Getty photographer," she told Entertainment Tonight . “I thought it was just her photographer for her house. I had no idea.” By that point, Olivia and Tucker had been a rumored couple for about a year, but she still hadn’t made their relationship public.

Tucker is no stranger to living life somewhat in the public eye, although he probably hasn’t dealt with paparazzi and curious fans to quite the same extent that Olivia has. Tucker is the son of Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast. Tucker himself is the president of Comcast’s esports team, Philadelphia Fusion .

He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 2013 and started working for Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts before joining the Comcast Spectacor team.

In November of 2019, Olivia said she is perfectly content with her life now but is also open to things changing in the future. “I've really come to a realization with myself that I'm already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I'll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? Everything has to add to my life."