Comedian Seth Meyers' Wife Gave Birth to Their Youngest Son in Their Apartment Lobby

After their first child, named Ashe Olson, was born in 2016, their second child arrived with a bit of a grand entrance. In a now-famous story, People reported that Seth's second son, Axel Strahl, was born in the lobby of his apartment building.

"We're in the lobby, and we're walking down the steps, and my wife just says, 'I can't get in the car. I'm going to have the baby right now, the baby is coming,'" Seth said. "I'm just trying to calm her down. Again, I know 'cause I've been through exactly one birth."

Then, in a shocking turn of events, Alexi said, "The baby is out."