Keanu Reeves Says He's "Married Under the Eyes of God" to This Actress and Co-Star

"No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life," Winona said. "In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master, and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married."

Keanu didn't shy away from this. In an interview with Esquire, he pretty much agreed with Winona. "We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," he said. "Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God."