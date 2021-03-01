Tina Fey Won't Be Making Any Political Jokes at the 2021 Golden Globes

Comedian, actress, and producer Tina Fey has had a number of iconic roles over the years. Now, she's back in another big one as co-host of the 2021 Golden Globes. She and Amy Poehler teamed up for the job in 2015, but with everyone watching from home this year, the duo has to go the extra mile to make sure everyone feels like a part of the experience.

Recently, she's said that she won't be making any political jokes at the award show — but that doesn't mean she hasn't been public with her own beliefs. Her religious and political views may not be the topic of every conversation, but she's clear on some stances publicly.

What are Tina Fey's political views?

When it comes to her political beliefs, Tina isn't using any labels. But that doesn't mean she's shying away from them. She appears to lean more to the left of the political spectrum. She's openly advocated for women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community. Over the years, she's called out plenty of people for their more conservative views, including people who voted for former President Donald Trump.

In 2017, Tina spoke out against the "college-educated white women" who voted for him in the 2016 election. "A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV," she said at a fundraiser event for American Civil Liberties Union, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"You can't look away because it doesn't affect you this minute, but it's going to affect you eventually." Later on, Tina spoke directly to those women hoping they would become more aware of how Trump's policies would affect them and encouraged them to see the bigger picture. "I personally would like to make my own pledge to college-educated white women to not look away, not pretend that things that are happening now won't eventually affect me if we don't put a stop to it," she said.

