John Mulaney Filed for Divorce From Anna Marie Tendler in July 2021 — Did He Cheat on Her?

The radio silence surrounding the developments made fans more curious about what had happened. John has been open about his battle with drug addiction, but a few believe that something else led him and Anna Marie to call it quits. Did John cheat on his wife?

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member John Mulaney announced his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler , in May 2021. He filed for divorce in July 2021, passing no comment on the reasons behind the decision.

So, did John Mulaney cheat on his wife?

John and Anna Marie announced their breakup in the spring of 2021, after six years of marriage. The comedian and the artist kept a low profile throughout, hardly ever sharing details about their personal life with the media. It's uncertain what led to the demise of the relationship. As John revealed during a recent Late Night With Seth Meyers that aired on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021., he moved out of their shared home in the fall of 2020.

As John told Seth, he checked into rehab in Sept. 2020. He went in for another round of treatment in Dec. 2020, leaving rehab in Feb. 2021. He spent a month and a half in sober living afterward. And things started to change. "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia [Munn]," John joked. "She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch."

As John also hinted in the same interview, he and Olivia weren't complete strangers. They were first introduced to each other in Sept. 2013, at Seth's wedding to Alexi Ashe. What's more, Olivia sent her support to John via a tweet posted on Dec. 22, 2020. The tweet immediately drew the ire of some fans, and some might feel tempted to revisit it now that John and Olivia made their relationship public and announced their pregnancy.

"Sending so much love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," Olivia tweeted. "You must have pretty low self-esteem to email an engaged man (after inviting him to "hang out" in front of his fiancée at a wedding), then pursuing the same man years later while he is married and in rehab. So much vulture," responded @GreazyPeezy.

