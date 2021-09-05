Fans Think Olivia Munn Is Pregnant After New Photos of Her Surface Online

Actress Olivia Munn has been the subject of controversy after rumors sparked she was dating comedian and recent divorcée, John Mulaney . Unfortunately for Olivia, the rumors have been flying now more than ever after photos of her out and about in Los Angeles sparked speculation that she is pregnant. Could there be any truth to the rumors? Is Olivia Munn pregnant? Here's everything we know.

Olivia has not confirmed or denied her relationship with John Mulaney, but the two have been seen out and about together since May 2021, shortly after John announced his separation from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler . The swift turnaround for John's relationships has been the subject of public scrutiny, but the pair seem to be happy and reportedly met in church.

Before the photos from Page Six surfaced, most of Olivia's recent Instagram posts featured her at home, typically from the waist up, which would conceal any outward signs of pregnancy. Olivia's most recent full-body photo is taken from the front and shows her wearing a beautiful oversized pink pin-striped ensemble paired with pink patched jeans. She captioned the snap, "When it's laundry day, nothing matches," and tagged her stylist.

Exclusive photos of Olivia, taken and posted by Page Six , photographed her casually walking in a parking garage wearing a baggy sweatshirt, sweatpants, and beautiful red sandals. Due to the oversized nature of the sweatshirt, it's hard to discern whether the angle of the photo is capturing a baby bump or just the sweatshirt. Despite the uncertainty of the situation, fans have quickly jumped to the internet to speculate if Olivia is pregnant or if the angle of the photographs is misleading.

Fans have a lot to say about Olivia and John's alleged relationship and pregnancy.

When the Page Six photos of Olivia first hit the internet, they were followed by a wave of public shock and backlash. Some people speculate that John cheated on Anna Marie during his time in rehab with Olivia, while others have been insistent on allowing the alleged couple their privacy during this time. Many are insistent that the size of Olivia's reportedly pregnant belly does not match her and John's relationship timeline and that she looks further along than four months.

not gonna jump into any conclusions about this john mulaney olivia munn relationship pregnancy stuff… but WHAT pic.twitter.com/ePxB6kGPGQ — yeehaw🤠🤪 (@holymolymemes) September 5, 2021 Source: Twitter

One user said, "Okay, I'm gonna say it, the obsession y'all have with John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler's marriage & divorce is weird. Like really weird. Please stop and just leave them alone. What the f--k." Another chimed in, "Why are you so invested with the personal life of John MJulaney and angry 'on his ex wife’s behalf.' These are REAL PEOPLE ... being weirdly nosy/ having hardcore feelings about his relationships is so weird. You don’t know anything deep about these people. Leave them alone."