Chloe Bailey Just Broke the Internet With Her Rendition of the Silhouette Challenge

Every day, it seems like these TikTok challenges get more and more … challenging, but thanks to this user-friendly tutorial, the viral Silhouette Challenge is a little less difficult. While the challenge quickly gained traffic in the anime community in the summer of 2020, the trend has now officially gone viral. But TikTokers are dying to know how to try the Silhouette Challenge themselves.

So, how do you do the Silhouette Challenge?

Not all heroes wear capes, and if you too are struggling to execute the Silhouette Challenge with finesse, this TikToker has come to save us all. While some TikTokers have incorporated multicolored lights and studio effects to their Silhouette Challenges, one user let us in on a much simpler way to create your video. In a quick tutorial, TikTok user @nurseswilling explained that there is a filter called “vin rouge,” which ultimately makes this challenge much easier to complete than it looks.

After applying the filter, prop your phone up so that the camera is facing the closest doorway. Once your camera is in position, turn off all of the lights in the room except for the light source you choose to use outside of the doorway. This lighting trick creates a silhouette effect on the subject in all of their glory. While there are other editing tips and tricks that TikTok users have used to create this effect, more than 600,000 post views confirm that this technique is most effective.

Article continues below advertisement

here’s a tutorial for anybody wanting to do the #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/KnYuarZkBj — e. (@eral__) January 27, 2021 Source: Twitter

When it comes to the audio for this challenge, TikTok users are using a mash-up of Canadian American singer Paul Anka’s song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” which is later slowed down and transitioned into Doja Cat’s “Streets.” While some managed to nail this challenge without this tutorial, a number of users on Twitter thanked the TikTok samaritan for her good work.

Article continues below advertisement