Can Watching #Tourettes TikToks Cause Someone to Develop Tics? Doctors Think So

I think we can all agree that spending too much time on social media is not good for anyone's well-being. Not only does staring at a screen for hours at a time strain the eyes, but social media can also negatively impact mental health. While this has been argued for years, the truth further unraveled in Sept. 2021 after it was leaked that Facebook had purposefully stayed quiet about internal research that suggested Instagram was making body-image issues worse for teenage girls.

But how exactly can watching TikTok videos lead someone to develop tics? Keep reading to find out more.

But Instagram isn't the only platform that's currently raising health concerns. The Wall Street Journal recently published a piece on how TikTok may be causing teens to develop tics. The medical community began investigating this claim after seeing a spike in childhood tic cases during COVID-19. What did all these new cases have in common? Well, the patients were all on TikTok.

What are tics and why are TikTok users developing them?

Tics are sudden and uncontrollable twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For example, someone with a motor tic might blink their eyes over and over again. Or someone with a vocal tic might make involuntary grunting sounds.

Now, you’re probably wondering how watching videos of Noodles the pug or a salmon rice bowl tutorial can lead to tics? The answer is it doesn’t. That's not the content that's connected to the surge in childhood tic cases. Rather, it's the thousands of videos created and posted by individuals with Tourette’s syndrome that have become a conflict.

According to the CDC, a person can be diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome if they have two or more motor tics and at least one vocal tic (but these tics don't necessarily have to occur at the same time). A person may also be diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome if they have tics for over a year, developed tics before turning 18 years old, or have tic-like symptoms that are not directly related to a medication or other medical condition.

Because TikTok allows users to have a platform, many users who have Tourette’s have used the app to educate others on their condition. Some share videos about their struggles, while others discuss coping strategies. The topic of each video isn't as important as the fact that individuals who do not have tics or Tourette’s syndrome are consuming these videos at a high rate. Then, these users are gradually and unknowingly developing tics themselves.

ok but I actually posted this on reddit 10 months ago, I literally started having motor tics after seeing them on tiktok I honestly thought I was faking at first but then they got painful/uncomfortable and I couldn’t stop them, they still happen and you can say I’m faking for- pic.twitter.com/jPJoi1C1vu — emibeaar🇨🇦 (@emibeaar9) October 19, 2021 Source: Twitter

Doctors began studying this relationship in Jan. 2021, when videos containing the hashtag #tourettes had about 1.25 billion views. By Oct. 2021, that number had climbed to nearly 5 billion.

Why are these videos so popular? The answer is unclear. Perhaps the users watching these videos have followed creators with Tourette’s syndrome, which would mean those videos keep appearing in their feed. However, because of TikTok's very personalized algorithm, a user may watch one #tourettes related video and later notice that a handful of other #tourettes videos have popped up on their "For You" page.