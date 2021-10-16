Our existence is a series of decisions. How hard are we going to fight to be happy today? How much are we going to go after our dreams? How much are we going to try and be the best friend, employee, lover, parent that we can be?\n\nIf it sounds like a lot of work, that's because it is. Sure, sometimes mother nature throws us a bone and gives us something that's naturally love (and then it's up to us to not screw it up), but for the most part, we need to clean up life's dirt in order to create happiness.\n\nThat takes a lot of perseverance, and for many of us, our immediate reaction to that is like this "no bones" pug that's becoming TikTok famous.This pug's "no bones" mornings have TikTok-ers cracking up.Everyone's had those mornings where they just didn't want to get up out of bed. Everything seems like a chore, from that pile of mail we need to open up, to calling up EZ-Pass because they somehow hit you with $220 of fines for a $0 toll (figure that one out), to getting ready to go to work, or read through all of those messages in the group chat. We've had those moments when we wish we could just hit "pause" on existence for a while.And while hitting that "pause" button too many times is probably bad training for when life places you in a pressurized situation as you'll naturally just want to "tap out", it's nonetheless a sentiment that's all too relatable.\n\nAnd one that this pug encapsulates perfectly. The 13-year-old little puppy named Noodle has inspired tons of memes about "No-Bones days."30-year-old social media manager Jonathan Graziano showcased an instance of Noodle's "boneless" mornings, which are basically times when the adorable little pug simply decides to plop right back down in his doggy bed instead of seizing the day. Will Noodle engage his bones or not? That's the question every morning when Jonathan tries to wake him up.Jonathan treats the reveal of a "Bones" vs "No Bones" day like it's groundhog day, except the question isn't whether or not Noodle will see his shadow, but if he'll decide to be a productive member of society or whatever that means for dogs.The "no bones" pug has helped Jonathan seriously increase his TikTok following.Making a living off of TikTok can be an embarrassing and soulless endeavor for some, and in order to make a sizable amount of cash on the platform, you'll need to amass millions and millions of followers and get tons of replays.\n\nWhile it appears that Noodle is potentially inching Jonathan closer to that potential form of additional income, the social media manager just appears to be enjoying his video posts of Noodle glorification..In an interview with Insider, Jonathan stated prior to him uploading the Noodle content, he had about 50,000 followers. As of this writing he has nearly 994,000 followers on TikTok.\n\nLooks like he's putting Noodle's laziness to work somehow. Then again, the puppy is 13-years-old and deserves a bit of a break. I'll take that dog flopping over some person who thinks they're great mirthlessly dancing in front of a camera with a plastered-on-Joker-smile any day of the week.