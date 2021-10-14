TikTokers Are Convinced There's Something Fishy About the Denver International Airport

On TikTok , conspiracy theories tend to thrive , and many popular longtime conspiracy theories have found a new audience on the app. One of the more elaborate ones to enjoy renewed interest concerns the Denver International Airport , and suggests there's something not quite normal about the airport's campus, which is bigger than Manhattan.

Like most conspiracy theories on the app, the ones surrounding the Denver International Airport have taken off recently, drawing a lot of attention to some of the finer details of its design. For starters, the blue horse outside of the airport, dubbed "Blucifer," is said to be cursed. The statue already has an eerie look to it, with red eyes in stark contrast to its bright blue exterior, but its backstory makes it even more intimidating.

When the horse statue was being completed, a piece of it fell on designer Luis Jiménez, severing his artery and ultimately killing him. There are also claims of Nazi, Illuminati, and Freemason symbols in the mural designs throughout the airport's interior, leading many to believe it was created by members of the New World Order. Some even claim there are a series of bunkers under the campus that are meant to house the world's elite in the event of the apocalypse.

There's also a plaque in the airport that claims the remodeling project was funded by "The New World Airport Commission," which allegedly doesn't exist. This furthers many people's theory that it has a connection to the New World Order or the Illuminati. Other, more elaborate theories include the suggestion that there are lizard people and/or aliens living under the airport in the rumored bunkers, and that the Illuminati Headquarters is somewhere on the campus.