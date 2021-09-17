No One Really Knows Who's Behind @Someone on TikTok

The conspiracy theories and spooky videos especially have thrived on TikTok, with various trends like " you do not recognize the bodies in the water " taking off.

Popular video-sharing app TikTok is home to a conglomerate of things. While the app originally gained notoriety for popular lip-syncing tracks and dancing videos, there are also a variety of niches that have found a home on the app.

Recently, users have begun to question who is behind the account @someone , which has no name or profile picture attached, despite having a large following. Who is this person, and what does the date in their bio mean?

Who is @someone on TikTok?

There is a mysterious account on TikTok that has captured the attention of many users, only known by its name, @someone. At the time of writing, the account has 9.3 million followers and 10 million likes, though it is a private account. @Someone also used to be a verified user, leaving many TikTok users confused, though the account's checkmark has since been removed. This has led many to believe that it belonged to a popular creator or celebrity, as that is one of the only ways to be verified.

According to TikTok's guidelines for verification, the company only grants them to accounts that represent exactly who they claim to. "TikTok's verified badge is an easy way for notable figures to let users know they’re seeing authentic content, and it helps to build trust among high profile accounts and their followers," the official page reads. "For celebrities, non-profits, or official brand pages, this badge builds an important layer of clarity with the TikTok community."

Article continues below advertisement

The company reserves the right to remove the checkmark at any time, and it appears since whoever the user was is no longer using the account with their name and likeness, their verified badge has been removed. At this time, we have no clear indication as to who the account actually belongs to.