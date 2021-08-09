Logo
"You Do Not Recognize the Bodies in the Water"
Source: SCP Realised

A New Video by the SCP Foundation Warns TikTokers That They "Do Not Recognize the Bodies in the Water"

Aug. 9 2021, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

The latest video by the SCP Foundation, a fictive organization bringing together sci-fi lovers that has a knack for spinning extraordinary tales about so-called anomalies that pose a threat to the well-being of mankind, is making the rounds on TikTok.

The short clip urges TikTokers that they "Do Not Recognize the Bodies in the Water." Viewed by 5.8 million TikTokers and counting, the video revolves around the so-called SCP-2316 XK event.

The SCP Foundation is a fictive organization catering to sci-fi lovers.

The website of the SCP Foundation doubles as an archive filled to the brim with extraordinary stories about bizarre, eerie, or, in some cases, downright petrifying creatures who could damage society as we know it.

One of their short videos, titled "You Do Not Recognize the Bodies in the Water," is now going viral on TikTok. Those unfamiliar with the work of the SCP Foundation are bound to find the clip somewhat harrowing. There's no need to worry, however. It's fiction.

SCP-2316 XK Event
Source: SCP Realised
The TikTok clip imitates the style of public service announcements. But instead of a real-life threat, it talks about a fictional scenario in which unknowing observers may find themselves tempted to look at a mysterious lake.

As the short TikTok clip warns, the observers may start to believe that they can recognize and rescue the bodies in the water. Once they start to humor this false idea, they may feel compelled to save the bodies and sacrifice their lives in the process.

The short video obtained unmatched popularity in record-short time frames. Uploaded on July 13, 2021, it has garnered 993,800 likes and 20,800 comments (and counting).

Source: TikTok

The SCP Foundation specializes in short videos that imitate the style of real public service announcements.

The work of the SCP Foundation is bound to become a big hit among Stranger Things fans eagerly awaiting their next dose of suspense-filled episodes exploring supernatural events.

However, SCP Foundation has already attracted a fast-growing fanbase thanks to TikTok clips, Instagram posts, YouTube videos, tweets, and website entries that revolve around obscure phenomena. Their celeb fans include Markiplier.

The SCP Foundation fashions itself as an undercover operation working in close collaboration with national governments and local authorities with the common goal of isolating, suppressing, and studying the existence of harmful creatures. Their website serves as a catalog of goosebump-inducing tales submitted by their fast-growing fan base. Meanwhile, their TikTok account doubles as a collection of spooky short videos.

The SCP Foundation uses a categorization system for the various phenomena they manage. As a TikTok video uploaded on Nov. 9, 2020, shows, they rely on the so-called "lockbox test" to figure out how dangerous a phenomenon might be. "Keter" is used to describe dangerous beings that would escape once if locked inside a box. If an item has already been destroyed and no longer needs a box, it's considered to be "neutralized."

Source: Instagram

Take SCP1048, a malignant teddy bear that can multiply itself. It's categorized as "Keter" because it's prone to escaping. SCP-387 refers to a Frankenstein-like LEGO. SCP-447 refers to a rare type of edible green slime that doubles as a lubricant. Nevertheless, the green slime should be stored away from dead bodies, warns an announcement uploaded to TikTok on July 15, 2021.

It's easy to get lost in the mythology of the SCP Foundation and their entertaining videos. But whatever you do, remember, you do not recognize the bodies in the water.

