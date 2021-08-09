A New Video by the SCP Foundation Warns TikTokers That They "Do Not Recognize the Bodies in the Water"

The latest video by the SCP Foundation, a fictive organization bringing together sci-fi lovers that has a knack for spinning extraordinary tales about so-called anomalies that pose a threat to the well-being of mankind, is making the rounds on TikTok.

The short clip urges TikTokers that they "Do Not Recognize the Bodies in the Water." Viewed by 5.8 million TikTokers and counting, the video revolves around the so-called SCP-2316 XK event.