The Vegeta Cult on TikTok Features New Profile Pictures With Green Jackets

In order to join the Vegeta Cult, your new profile picture has to be of an anime character wearing Vegeta's iconic green 'SAB' jacket. Thankfully, pictures of a wide variety of characters wearing the jacket already exist across the internet. Once you decide which character you'd like to use, all you do is change your profile picture.

Now that you've officially joined the Vegeta Cult, the only thing left to do is spam your social feeds with posts about the cult. These posts are designed to get other users to join and increase the cult's overall size. One of the main goals of every good TikTok cult is to take over the app and confuse users who have not yet joined in on the trend. So far, that seems to be working.