The Vegeta Cult on TikTok Features New Profile Pictures With Green Jackets

The Vegeta Cult on TikTok Features New Profile Pictures With Green JacketsBy Joseph Allen
Aug. 6 2021, Published 9:53 a.m. ET
The trends on TikTok aren't always confined to the videos that are the platform's main source of content. Sometimes, edits to profile pictures gain steam on the platform, leading many users to take part in the trend by swapping in a new photo for their account. The Vegeta Cult is the latest trend to take over the platform this way, but it's not as ominous as most cults.
What is the Vegeta Cult?
The Vegeta Cult is exactly what it sounds like. It's a group of people on TikTok who have come together over their love for Vegeta, the anti-heroic character made famous on Dragon Ball Z and other shows and manga from that universe. Vegeta is the prince of an alien race known as the Saiyans and is iconic in part for his pride, and for his transformation from antagonist to reluctant hero.
The cult was apparently started on TikTok by a user known as @____vegetatard back in June of this year, and it's easy to join if you share a love of the character. In order to do that, all you need to do is change your profile picture (PFP). You don't need to change your PFP to an image of Vegeta, but there are some requirements around what your picture should look like.
Here's how to change your PFP and join the Vegeta Cult.
In order to join the Vegeta Cult, your new profile picture has to be of an anime character wearing Vegeta's iconic green 'SAB' jacket. Thankfully, pictures of a wide variety of characters wearing the jacket already exist across the internet. Once you decide which character you'd like to use, all you do is change your profile picture.
Now that you've officially joined the Vegeta Cult, the only thing left to do is spam your social feeds with posts about the cult. These posts are designed to get other users to join and increase the cult's overall size. One of the main goals of every good TikTok cult is to take over the app and confuse users who have not yet joined in on the trend. So far, that seems to be working.
Vegeta is one of anime's most iconic characters.
In a way, it makes sense that Vegeta would take over TikTok the way he has. As an antihero who has a habit of saying incredibly prideful and arrogant things, he's become one of the most iconic characters in the entire world of anime. Goku, the show's protagonist, is so wholesome and good, and many rely on Vegeta to give the show some much-needed edge.
Vegeta may be one of the first anime characters to take over TikTok, but he may not be the last. Anime fans are a vocal cohort, and they're often very willing to display their fandom proudly. Vegeta is one of the most famous characters in the world of anime, but there are plenty of others that anime fans could find themselves getting behind in order to conduct a TikTok takeover.