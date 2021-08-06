'Stranger Things' Season 4 Will Debut in 2022 — What's Going on in Hawkins Now?

It's been more than two years since viewers got to see the Hawkins, Ind. teens battle the creatures from the Upside Down in new episodes of Stranger Things , but Season 4 will be debuting in the (somewhat) near future.

SPOILER Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stranger Things.

The Netflix hit, which stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), focuses on a group of students and their parents in the '80s who seek answers about the supernatural forces that affect their small fictional Indiana town.

A teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of the science fiction series has finally arrived. Though fans still have months to wait until it drops on the streamer, there are a few clues in the clip that hint at the danger to come.

Season 3 concluded with quite the cliffhanger, and fans are desperate to learn whether or not Hopper is really dead (among other pressing issues).

The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 trailer is here — when is the release date?

Though Stranger Things fans have been waiting for years for more information about Season 4, Netflix only released a 30-second teaser trailer for the upcoming slate of episodes. The sneak peek clip didn't reveal much about the plot, but it did include one disappointing piece of information: Season 4 won't be released until 2022. However, it did feature a few moments that will get viewers excited about the upcoming season. The video itself opens with a door featuring the number 11 on the outside.

"Eleven, are you listening?" a man asks. Images from the first three seasons flash throughout the clip, but they're interspersed with a few things that viewers haven't seen before. These new, mysterious elements include a large grandfather clock, the revelation that Hopper is still alive, and a creepy moment of Eleven being detained by two people in suits. "Something is coming," Eleven ominously says in the Season 4 teaser. "It is almost here."

