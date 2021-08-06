'Stranger Things' Season 4 Will Debut in 2022 — What's Going on in Hawkins Now?By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 6 2021, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
SPOILER Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stranger Things.
It's been more than two years since viewers got to see the Hawkins, Ind. teens battle the creatures from the Upside Down in new episodes of Stranger Things, but Season 4 will be debuting in the (somewhat) near future.
The Netflix hit, which stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), focuses on a group of students and their parents in the '80s who seek answers about the supernatural forces that affect their small fictional Indiana town.
Season 3 concluded with quite the cliffhanger, and fans are desperate to learn whether or not Hopper is really dead (among other pressing issues).
A teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of the science fiction series has finally arrived. Though fans still have months to wait until it drops on the streamer, there are a few clues in the clip that hint at the danger to come.
The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 trailer is here — when is the release date?
Though Stranger Things fans have been waiting for years for more information about Season 4, Netflix only released a 30-second teaser trailer for the upcoming slate of episodes.
The sneak peek clip didn't reveal much about the plot, but it did include one disappointing piece of information: Season 4 won't be released until 2022.
However, it did feature a few moments that will get viewers excited about the upcoming season. The video itself opens with a door featuring the number 11 on the outside.
"Eleven, are you listening?" a man asks.
Images from the first three seasons flash throughout the clip, but they're interspersed with a few things that viewers haven't seen before.
These new, mysterious elements include a large grandfather clock, the revelation that Hopper is still alive, and a creepy moment of Eleven being detained by two people in suits.
"Something is coming," Eleven ominously says in the Season 4 teaser. "It is almost here."
While most of the details of Season 4 have been kept under wraps, there will be several new cast members joining the drama.
Eduardo Franco (American Vandal), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones), and Joseph Quinn (Dickensian) are confirmed to be series regulars in Season 4.
Tom Wlaschiha, Mason Dye, Sherman Augustus, Robert Englund, Amybeth McNulty, Regina Ting Chen, Tom Wlaschiha, Myles Truitt, Nikola Djuricko, and Grace Van Dien will all have recurring roles.
What happened at the end of 'Stranger Things' season 3?
The last time viewers saw the Stranger Things characters was in the Season 3 finale, "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt." The Hawkins heroes divided into three groups to work on getting rid of the Mind Flayer, infiltrating the Russian base, and cracking the vault code.
While Hopper's unclear fate was a big component of the Season 3 finale, one love-to-hate character's death was certain. Billy (Dacre Montgomery) died sacrificed himself to the Mind Flayer to try to save Eleven.
Three months after the emotional events at the greater Starcourt Mall area, and following Hopper's presumed death, Joy, Eleven, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) move out of Hawkins.
The plot of the fourth season will have a lot of ground to cover, and many are hoping that it will be worth the wait.
The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix now.