We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
stranger-things-ending-1580935813518.png
Source: Netflix

Season 4 May Be the Last for 'Stranger Things'

By

If you binge-watched Stranger Things Season 3 the day it was released on Netflix, then you're probably anxiously waiting to know what happens next. Where is Hopper? Is Billy coming back? How will the show continue after such a dramatic season finale?

Well, the good news is that there will definitely be a Season 4 coming our way — but it might be the show's last. Is Stranger Things really ending after Season 4?

The Duffer Brothers have said that 'Stranger Things' will only run four seasons.

Writers Ross and Matt Duffer have been honest from the beginning that Stranger Things isn't going to drag on for more seasons than it needs to. In fact, the duo doesn't see the plot living on past four seasons.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross told Vulture in 2017, just before Stranger Things Season 2 was released.

And they intentionally left Season 3 to end on such a dark, cliffhanging note to allow room for the fourth season to grow.