Meet the Chillingly Talented Cast of 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978'By Anna Garrison
Jul. 7 2021, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Fans are loving Netflix's Fear Street trilogy. The trilogy is a film adaptation of horror legend R. L. Stine's book of the same name, separated into three parts, each of which drop within a week of one another. The first, titled Fear Street Part One: 1994, arrived on Netflix on July 2, 2021. The second film in the trilogy, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, will be released on July 9, 2021.
While there is some overlap between the two films, Fear Street Part Two features certain new faces. Here's everything we know about the new cast of the upcoming Fear Street movie.
Emily Rudd as Cindy Berman
Actress Emily Rudd plays Cindy Berman, the older sibling of Ziggy and a camp counselor at Camp Nightwing. She is the younger version of Gillian Jacobs' character from Fear Street Part One and is implied to be the final girl.
Sadie Sink as Ziggy Berman
Fans will recognize Sadie Sink from Netflix's horror original Stranger Things where she plays the ferocious Max, but in Fear Street Part Two, Sadie plays Ziggy Berman. The actress's upcoming projects include drama films Dear Zoe and The Whale.
Ryan Simpkins as Alice
Ryan Simpkins plays Alice, one of the campers at Camp Nightwing. They will appear in upcoming films The Georgetown Project and Please Baby Please but have previously appeared in films such as Ladyworld and The House. Ryan uses they/she pronouns and is the older sibling of Jurassic World actor Ty Simpkins.
McCabe Slye as Tommy Slater
McCabe Slye plays Tommy Slater, and will reprise his role in Fear Street: 1666. He previously appeared in the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post and in the television show Rise.
Ted Sutherland as Young Nick Goode
Ted Sutherland plays Young Nick Goode, the eventual Sheriff of Shadyside. Nick is also implied to have a romantic relationship with Ziggy Berman. Ted's previous acting credits include the television show Rise, where he worked alongside co-star McCabe Slye, and series such as Doom Patrol, Law & Order: SVU, and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.
Brandon Spink as Young Will Goode
Actor Brandon Spink plays Young Will Goode, who will later become the Mayor of Shadyside. Brandon has previously appeared in television shows such as Berlin Station, Once Upon A Time, and Game of Silence. He even starred as young Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Chiara Aurelia as Sheila
Fans of the Freeform television series Cruel Summer will recognize Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette, but in Fear Street Part Two, she plays camper Sheila. Before she was in Cruel Summer, Chiara starred in the television shows Tell Me Your Secrets and The Brave, and even made an appearance in Pretty Little Liars and Agent Carter.
Reprising their roles from Fear Street Part One: 1994 are actors Olivia Scott Welch (Sam Fraser), Gillian Jacobs (C. Berman), Kiana Madeira (Deena Johnson), Jordana Spiro (Mary Lane), Benjamin Flores Jr. (Josh Johnson), Julia Rehwald (Kate Schmidt), and Fred Hechinger (Simon Kalivoda).
Fans of the series can't wait to see what the sequel has in store. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 arrives on Netflix July 9, 2021.