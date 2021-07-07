Meet the Chillingly Talented Cast of 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978'

Fans of the Freeform television series Cruel Summer will recognize Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette, but in Fear Street Part Two, she plays camper Sheila. Before she was in Cruel Summer, Chiara starred in the television shows Tell Me Your Secrets and The Brave, and even made an appearance in Pretty Little Liars and Agent Carter.

Reprising their roles from Fear Street Part One: 1994 are actors Olivia Scott Welch (Sam Fraser), Gillian Jacobs (C. Berman), Kiana Madeira (Deena Johnson), Jordana Spiro (Mary Lane), Benjamin Flores Jr. (Josh Johnson), Julia Rehwald (Kate Schmidt), and Fred Hechinger (Simon Kalivoda).

Fans of the series can't wait to see what the sequel has in store. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 arrives on Netflix July 9, 2021.