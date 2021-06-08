There's Potential for a Second Season of 'Cruel Summer'

Freeform's newest teen thriller Cruel Summer has already debuted to much discussion. The show follows the mystery of it-girl Kate's disappearance after she is found, and viewers discover that Jeanette knew more than she let on about the kidnapping. It's a drama show that is full of twists and turns, as we see flashbacks from three different summers to get the full tale.

The first season has yet to wrap up, but all of the drama has fans wondering if there's potential for a second season. Is Cruel Summer a limited series, or will we see the title get a Season 2 in the future? Here's what we know about the fate of the new show.

At this time, there's been nothing in Cruel Summer's marketing to suggest that the creators planned for the series to be a limited run, so it's not likely they only planned for it to span one season. According to the show's IMDb and Wikipedia pages, it's a new TV series, meaning there is a possibility for it to continue beyond the current season.

Will there be a Season 2 for 'Cruel Summer'?

Unfortunately for fans, Cruel Summer has only been greenlighted for its debut season so far — but that doesn't mean there isn't a chance we'll see a Season 2 announcement soon. Like most shows, news on a second season is highly dependent on how the title performs in its inaugural season, so it might be well after the season finale that we get word of a Season 2.

The season finale has yet to air, so it's currently unclear where the show's arc will go and if there will be room for it to continue with a second season. Cruel Summer is told in a split point of view between Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner, played by Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, respectively, detailing what happened between 1993 and 1995.

This confined time period is what has fans wondering what a second season would follow since it's currently assumed that Season 1 will unravel the mystery from this time period. There are a couple of directions that the producers could take this show, depending on how Season 1 concludes.

If the mystery hasn't been completely solved by the end of this season, it's possible we'll see the story continue to unfold in future seasons. It's also possible we'll see the story continue with the same cast in a different time period. If the mystery is wrapped up in Season 1, then the show opens itself up to be a potential anthology series, similar to American Horror Story.