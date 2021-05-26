Is Freeform's New Teen Drama 'Cruel Summer' Based on a True Story?

On April 20, Cruel Summer arrived on Freeform with a two-hour premiere special and has been a captivating watch for viewers ever since. The thriller series is set in the small town of Skylin, Texas, and in the six episodes that have aired so far, audiences have watched what exactly leads to Kate Wallis's (Olivia Holt) kidnapping and her return. Also, we've seen how Kate's return has affected her classmate Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia).

Jeanette had blossomed into a popular social buttery from the dorky girl next door and ended up taking Kate's place in the "in-crowd" when she goes missing and dates Kate's boyfriend to boot. Cruel Summer's mystery centers on what happened when Kate went missing and the different stories that emerge when she reappears. As fans of the show know, each episode begins with a typed-up note that reads: "The events that are about to unfold take place on approximately June 21, 1993, 1994, and 1995."

Source: Freeform

The month and date change to focus on critical moments in those three different summers. One question that the series poses is how Jeanette went from school nerd to the most popular girl in school and now the most hated girl in America. With the chilling tale that seems like it could happen to anyone and the rather cryptic episode introduction, is Cruel Summer based on a true story? Luckily for you, we have the answer!

Is 'Cruel Summer' based on a true story? So, the short answer is no. Despite the storyline seeming entirely believable, Cruel Summer is not based on a true story — even the town the show is based in is fictional. The storyline is totally an original concept by the show's creator Bert V. Royal, who is best known for being behind the iconic comedy film Easy A. Even though the show isn't based on anyone's real life, when writing the screenplay for the series, Bert did say that he used real-world experiences. Article continues below advertisement In an interview with Deadline, he discussed working with executive producer Jessica Biel and showrunner Tia Napolitano, who's worked on Shondaland dramas Scandal and Grey's Anatomy before Cruel Summer. He said, "We're really excited to tell this story that we hope will spark some interesting conversations about how our society can upend a person's life and send them to the hell of infamy before — and sometimes even, despite — the facts." Source: Freeform Article continues below advertisement We well can all rest easy knowing that this really did not happen to anyone in real life.