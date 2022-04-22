Although some Cruel Summer fans are disappointed by the sudden changes, sources state the original cast knew of the potential anthology twist in Season 2. Additionally, the new season has several familiar faces. The Goldbergs star Sadie Stanley plays the show’s lead character, Megan Landry. Private Practice fans will also get a mini-reunion between Paul Adelstein, Kadee Strickland, and Griffin Gluck. Paul and Kadee played doctors Cooper Friedman and Charlotte King in the Shonda Rhimes medical drama, and Griffin played their son, Mason.